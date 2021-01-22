Dow Movers: IBM, CRM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Salesforce.
Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%.
Year to date, Salesforce.
Om registers a 1.8% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 10.6%.
International Business Machines Corp is lower by about 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 6.0%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.8% on the day.