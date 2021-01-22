S&P 500 Movers: IBM, SIVB

In early trading on Friday, shares of SVB Financial Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.1%.

In early trading on Friday, shares of SVB Financial Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.1%.

Year to date, SVB Financial Group registers a 23.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 10.4%.

International Business Machines is lower by about 6.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Seagate Technology, trading down 6.2%, and Xilinx, trading up 3.8% on the day.