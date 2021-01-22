Fire has no impact on 'Covishield' vaccine production: Serum Institute of India

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on January 22 informed that there is no impact of fire on the production of 'Covishield' vaccine.

"The extent of the damage is more than 1,000 crores.

The supply of COVID-19 will not be affected due to the fire (at Serum Institute of India facility).

No actual vaccine was being made at that facility.

The fire has no impact on the production of 'Covishield' vaccine and no damage has occurred to the existing stock either," said Adar Poonawalla.

A major fire had occurred at Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on January 21 that claimed 5 lives also.