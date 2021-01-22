Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, January 22, 2021

Health Experts: The holidays are to blame for COVID-19 spike

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:18s 0 shares 1 views
Health Experts: The holidays are to blame for COVID-19 spike
Health Experts: The holidays are to blame for COVID-19 spike

State health experts say the holidays could be to blame for the recent spike in COVID-19 deaths.

This comes after a record 71 deaths were reported on Wednesday.

THE RECENT SPIKE IN COVID-19DEATHS.THIS COMES AFTER A RECORD 71-DEATHS WERE REPORTED ONWEDNESDAY.OFFICIALS SAY - THE FULL IMPACTFROM THE HOLIDAY HAS LIKELYBEEN FELT, SINCE WE'VE BEENSEEING A LOWER TREND IN CASESAND HOSPITALIZATIONS.MORE THAN 14-THOUSAND SENIORCITIZENS IN NORTH LAS VEGAS

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage