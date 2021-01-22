Senior citizens receive their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Some local senior citizens took a major step forward in the fight against covid-19 today, they recieved their first dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

Kq2's ron johnson joins us now in studio with more on how eager those seniors were to recieve that vaccine, ron?

Alan, about fifty seniors that live in the main building of the vintage garden retirement recieved that vaccine today, one of those seniors told us why she was more than happy to roll up her sleeve.

<<ron johnson reporting phyllis bennet is one of the many seniors who call the vintage garden retirement community home, she tells us she's getting the vaccine to keep herself and those she's around safe.

I want to protect myself, do not want to get it and get real sick.

Her retirement home has teamed up with cvs to distribute the covid-19 vaccine to senior residents.

A move both staff and residents say comes not a moment too soona lot of the residents are very excited to get in and get the vaccine.

Senior living communities have been hotspots for covid-19, this one no exception.once it hit, it's been very rampant we're just ready to get done with this.it's just part of the reason residents like phyllis are so eager to get the vaccine, not letting fear get in the way.i know a lot of people are scared to get it.

I'm not.

She says it's been tough in quarantine at the home for the past several months, with little to no opportunity to socialize.

You get kinda lonesome that way, you know you can't outside either.

We all like to do the different thing and visit with each other, and that's what i'm looking forward to.she says getting the vaccine is gets her closer to a life that resembles what it was before the pandemicat least it's a step moving towards that, and that's what i want to do.

I don't think the norm will ever be the same as it was before, but i'm hoping it will be pretty near that.

Staff at the retirement home said they're planning on getting their second dose of the vaccine sometime next month, live in the studio ron johnson kq2 news.

