Biden Executive Orders Will Boost Food Benefits, Workers' Rights

The two executive orders are among those that President Joe Biden will sign on Friday.

While the president has proposed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that requires Congressional approval.

These two executive orders are designed to offer immediate federal relief under “existing authority.”.

These actions are not a substitute for comprehensive legislative relief … but they will provide a critical lifeline to millions of American families, Brian Deese, National Economic Council Director, via CNBC.

One order will allow the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to make it possible for states to expand access to the federal food benefit program, SNAP.

It also directs the benefit increase of the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program by up to 15 percent.

The program provides meals for low income children who had otherwise been receiving their meals at schools.

The other order directs the Labor Department to implement rules allowing workers to choose not to take work that puts their health at risk.

Without risking their eligibility for jobless benefits.

President Biden has also ordered his administration to develop an executive order that raises the minimum wage of federal contractors to $15 an hour.

This executive order is slated for the first 100 days of his administration