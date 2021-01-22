Skip to main content
Gas prices continue to climb

Noticed that prices at the pump have been going up.

According to aaa's missouri weekend gas watch, the average price of gas in missouri is now $2.12 f a gallon .

That is three cents more than seven days ago but five cents less on this day last year.

Even with the bump, drivers in missouri continue to pay some of the cheapest prices at the pump, raking 4th lowest in the country, (sot)

