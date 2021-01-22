2021: The year of health

Our loca c1 welcome back, health and wellness is a hot topic for 20 one.

First person you think about health and wellness in st.

Joseph is crystal green.

I know you're not at work today and i know it's your day off.

We appreciate you being here with us.

Thanks for having me.

I enjoy speaking with you.

Tell us about 2021.

I feel like everywhere i go, it seems like there's more and more organic goods or things without parbens and you have always been a big proponent of that.

Can you tell us why you are from a health perspective?

Sure.

I think more and more people are becoming aware of the chemicals around us in our food and environment.

You're seeing a lot more products that are naturally minded because the need is more.

We have a lot of products that appear to be more material as well which aren't necessarily natural products either.

You have been to be mindful on the products you're getting.

A lot of people are trying to keep wellness on their mind, especially in our pandemic world.

So nutrition, supplements, trying to maintain wellness is a big thing right now.

Well i know just being in that realm of reading right now, i think one thing that i read about is inflammation.

I know you do a lot.

When you go into an office like yours, they talk a lot about inflammation and how important it is to drink plenty of water, what can you say about that subject?

Inflammation is a big factor in all disease.

What we're eating and drinking.

Factors into if we have more inflammation or less inflamation in the body.

Trying to keep our diets as healthy as possible.

Whole foods, fruits and veggies, as many antioxidants as we can is vital for our health and wellness because it does decrease the inflammatory process.

.

When you eat your processed foods it causes more pain.

Crystal, you're a mom and a busy mom.

How can you encourage us as moms or very busy people at home to you know not buy the processed foods.

Not necessarily go to the easy thing and maybe do something more organically at home.

How do you go about doing that?

You know time is the biggest factor for most people.

We do things out of convenience because we're in a hurry going from here, there and everywhere.

So i think as people stay home more, we have become more aware we can cook at home and it's a more nutritious meal than stopping at the convenient food down the street.

Making that a priority and not getting into a funk if we have a bad day and stop.

Let it go and say that was one meal.

We'll get back to track.

The convince is the biggest thing for people.

Once you get into a good routine and make your habit, it's easier to stick with that.

Diet and exercise go hand in hand with our mental health nowadays on the decline because of lots of different reasons.

Physical and mental health are very important for people currently.

Crystal green, i appreciate you being with us today.

Every time i put essential oil into