National guard members welcomed back to capitol

Senator Jacky Rosen says national guard members have been welcomed back to the capitol, after designated areas for them were removed.
She sent out this tweet saying the situation should have never happened in the first place.
THOUSANDS OF NATIONAL GUARDSMEN WERE MOVED TO A PARKING GARAGE - AFTER THEY WERE - TOLD THEY COULD NO LONGER USE SPACES WITHIN THE U-S CAPITOL COMPLEX THAT HAD BEEN DESIGNATED TO THEM AS A PLACE TO REST. BY THURSDAY MORNING -- AFTER THE INAUGURATION WAS DONE --- ALL OF THOSE AREAS HAD BEEN CLEARED OUT AND THEIR DESIGNATIONS REMOVED. THE NATIONAL GUARD BUREAU SAYS - THE TROOP RELOCATION WAS TEMPORARY BECAUSE CONGRESS IS IN SESSION.
A dozen members of the U.S. National Guard have been removed from duty helping secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden..