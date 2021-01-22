Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, January 22, 2021

National guard members welcomed back to capitol

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:37s 0 shares 1 views
National guard members welcomed back to capitol
National guard members welcomed back to capitol

Senator Jacky Rosen says national guard members have been welcomed back to the capitol, after designated areas for them were removed.

She sent out this tweet saying the situation should have never happened in the first place.

CAPITOL, AFTER DESIGNATED AREASFOR THEM WERE REMOVED.SHE SENT OUT THIS TWEETSAYINGTHE SITUATION SHOULD HAVENEVER HAPPENED IN THE FIRSTPLACE.THOUSANDS OF NATIONAL GUARDSMENWERE MOVED TO A PARKING GARAGE- AFTER THEY WERE - TOLD THEYCOULD NO LONGER USE SPACESWITHIN THE U-S CAPITOL COMPLEXTHAT HAD BEEN DESIGNATED TOTHEM AS A PLACE TO REST.BY THURSDAY MORNING-- AFTER THEINAUGURATION WAS DONE--- ALL OFTHOSE AREAS HAD BEEN CLEAREDOUT AND THEIR DESIGNATIONSREMOVED.THE NATIONAL GUARD BUREAU SAYS- THE TROOP RELOCATION WASTEMPORARY BECAUSE CONGRESS ISIN SESSION.CONSERVATIVE SOCIAL MEDIA APPPARLER IS NOW FACING A

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage