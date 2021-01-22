Daily Dividend Report: TXN,MCD,BLK,WEC,C,COST

Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.29 per share of common stock payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share of common stock, payable February 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 1, 2021.

BlackRock today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 14% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $4.13 per share, payable March 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021.

The board of directors of WEC Energy Group today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 67.75 cents per share on the company's common stock, an increase of 7.1 percent over the current quarterly dividend of 63.25 cents a share.

This raises the annual dividend rate to $2.71 a share.

The higher dividend is payable March 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on Feb.

14, 2021.

This marks the 314th consecutive quarter - dating back to 1942 - that the company will have paid a dividend to its stockholders.

"With today's action by our board, 2021 will be the eighteenth consecutive year of dividend increases for our stockholders," said Gale Klappa, executive chairman.

"We continue to target a dividend payout of 65 to 70 percent of earnings." The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2021.

Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of 70 cents per share.

The quarterly dividend is payable February 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2021.