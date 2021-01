Chris Makes Sweet and Saucy Pork Chops

Join Chris Morocco as he makes sweet and saucy pork chops.

For weeknight-friendly pork chops that cook in record time but are still succulent, we turn to an unexpected ingredient: sugar.

A pinch sprinkled over the surface helps the chops caramelize and develop a golden-brown crust before the meat has a chance to dry out.

For max juiciness, we finish cooking them in a buttery-tangy pan sauce that then gets spooned over every slice.