Sweet Beast Bakery makes guilt-free donuts

In this week's Foodie Friday, we're taking a look at guilt-free donuts made by Sweet Beast Bakery.

HAPPY FRIDAY EVERYONE.

WE AREHERE AT SWEET BEASTBAKERY WITH ONEO F THEIRMANAGERS ASHLEY ANDTODAY THEYRE TELLING US ALLABOUT THEIR DONUTS.

THEYAREN'T QUITE YOUR REGULARDONUTS.

ASHELY COULD YOU TELLUS WHY THESE ARE GUILT-FREE?"THEY ARE GUILT FREE BECAUSE WEARE ASUGAR FREE BAKERY.

ALL OURBASES, HARD SHELLS ARECOMPLETELY SUGARFREE.

THEY HAVE ABOUT 6 GRAMS OFPROTEIN IN THEM AND ANYWHEREFROM 20TO 25 GRAMS OF CARBS FOR THEENTIRE DONUT.

WE HAVE VEGANDONUTSWITH AN ALMOND-FLOUR BASE ANDYOU'RE LOOKING AT ABOUT 10 NETCARBSAND VEGAN IS NO EGG AND IT'SMADE WITH A VEGAN PROTEIN."SO WHERE DID THE IDEA TO CREATETHESE DONUTS COMEFROM?"OUR OWNER ACTUALLY CAME UPWITH THE CONCEPT FOR HER CLIENT.SHE WAS A TRAINER AND HER FATHERWAS DIABETIC.

AND SO SHE WASTIRED OF DEPRIVING HER CLIENTSOF SWEETS.

YOU DON'T NEED TO BEA PART OF THE FITNESS INDUSTRY.YOU CAN BE JUSTHEALTH CONSCIOUS, ENJOY A SWEETAND NO FEEL SO GUILTY ABOUT IT."WHAT WOULD YOU SAY TO SOMEONEWHO IS MAYBE A LITTLE SKEPTICAL,MIGHT THINK IT WOULD TASTE ASGOOD?

"GIVE US A TRY.

OURSWEETENER IS ABLEND SO YOU DON'T GET THATWEIRD SPLENDA AFTERTASTE." HOWHAS IT BEEN FOR YOU GUYS OPENINGUP?"THE COMMUNITY ACTUALLY HAS BEENVERY SUPPORTIVE.

WE OPENED INTHEMIDDLE OF TEH APNDEMIC AND WE'VEHAD A LOT OFLOVE AND SUPPORT.

IT'S BEENAWESOME.

WE'RE VERY BLESSED INTHAT ASPECT."WELL THAT'LL DO IT FOR THISWEEK'S FOODIE FRIDAY.

THANKYOU SO MUCH TO SWEET BEAST FORSHOWING US THESE GUILT FREEDONUTS.

