Meet the Walk-n-Talk Therapist

In a year when people have been stuck inside their homes, many are struggling with mental health.

But one Chicago therapist is hoping to help by walking and talking.

"Walk and Talk therapy has been very helpful for my clients," said therapist Glenn Sevier.

"The outdoors brings on a sense of mindfulness, awareness and most importantly a sense of connection."Sevier started the unique approach to therapy in 2003 while working in a local high school.

He said many students felt uncomfortable about their depression or anxiety in his 'sterile' office.

So he took their sessions to the empty hallways."It was overwhelming for them.

They didn't feel comfortable coming to speak to me, so I wanted to find a differen...

