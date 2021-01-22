Teen creates crafts program for kids in homeless shelters

A Long Island teen went from being "lonely and bored" at the start of the pandemic, to busy when she launched "Craft With Me."Roslyn resident Caroline Faber, 14, started an arts and crafts program for kids in homeless shelters.

"The project this week was a kaleidoscope, a paper towel roll," she said.

"I taught them to put it together and they really liked that."Faber quickly learned that her students didn't have the necessary supplies -- not even scissors or glue -- so her mom shared an Amazon wish list.

"Everyone kept sending supplies boxes and boxes waiting at our door front," mother Nicole Faber said.

"The Amazon list, it really was wonderful."Caroline curates each box with enough supplies for a mont...