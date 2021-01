PM: Evidence UK Covid variant has higher mortality rate

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there is "some evidence" the UK Covid variant is associated with a "higher degree of mortality".

The government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, added the new strain appeared 30-70% more transmissible than the original virus.

Report by Alibhaiz.

