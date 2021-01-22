WAAY 31 Hero Salute: Matt Cosby

He serves in the U.S. Air Force

Today's salute goes out to matt cosby, from his family.

20-year-old matt cosby is from cherokee, alabama and serves in the u.s. air force.

His family is so proud of him and his service and missed him very much over the holidays as he is currently stationed in quatar.

To his many friends and family in north west alabama, thank you for allowing us to salute matt cosby.

And from all of us here at waay 31, thank you for your service!

