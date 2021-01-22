Former Vice President Joe Biden: 'I Have Ended Up Being the Man I Wanted to Be'

Former Vice President Joe Biden opens up to Oprah Winfrey about living up to his own expectations.

OPRAH: You know what I was struck by,I read that ever since you were alittle boy, you were a boy with avision.

That you had a picture inyour head of the kind of man thatyou wanted to be.Did you live up to your ownexpectations?

Did you fulfill thevision or exceed the vision.BIDEN: I by and large believe thatI have ended up being the man Iwanted to be, but it wasn't interms of accomplishment.It was -- because people usuallytranslate that into, you know,as a young guy, I knew I wantedto be senator.

I knew I wantedto be President.

I knew I -- butthat wasn't true.What was true was I wanted to liveup to my parents' expectation.OPRAH: Mm.BIDEN: And I wanted to be that personthat my mother -- met my mother'sstandards.

Being defined by mycourage.

I wanted to be that personwho was -- no matter what happened,just got back up and kept going.I wanted to be that person who wasthere and loyal to people who wereloyal to him.

I wanted to be there.I wanted to be that guy who was-- knew what was worth losing over.