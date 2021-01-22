Google Threatens to Shut Down Its Search Engine in Australia

The company’s threat comes as the country drafts legislation that would benefit the news media if it becomes law.

Google’s main issue with the proposal is that it “would require payments simply for links and snippets just to news results in Search.”.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison responded to Google’s warning at a press conference on Friday.

Australia makes our rules for things you can do in Australia … we don't respond to threats, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, via press conference.

Google has proposed changes to the code, including the expansion of its program, News Showcase, which aims to pay publishers more than $1 billion over the next three years