Hank Aaron, baseball legend and former home run king, dies at 86

Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron, the Baseball Hall of Famer who broke Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record and lived a life as an ambassador to the game, has died.
He was 86.
The baseball great and one-time home run king Hank Aaron has died. The Atlanta Braves said he died peacefully in his sleep early..
