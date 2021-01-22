Norman Lear: Laughter is the Secret to My Longevity

Norman explains why he believes there may be no greater unifying spiritual expression than when we laugh together.

OPRAH: You write that when we laugh together,we are one.

How does laughter elevate the human experience?

NORMAN: Ibelieve my longevity has depended a great deal on the amount of laughter I've hadin my life.

You know, I love thinking about this.

I could cry thinking about this.You stand behind an audience, as I did time and again when Archie Bunker was athis funniest, let's say.

When an audience laughs together, every seat's, you know,side by side, they tend to come up and out of their chairs a little and down and thenback up again.

OPRAH: Really.

I never thought about that before.

You're right.You do this and then -- ah, yes.

NORMAN: And if there's anything morespiritual in our life, an audience moving on a belly laugh is -- I mean, that'spraying, that's gratitude, that's enjoyment, it's - OPRAH: Yeah.

I never thoughtof it until you said that, that it is like -- it's your -- it's your offering to the universe.NORMAN: Yes.

OPRAH: It's your -- it's your praise.

Yeah.

NORMAN: Andits offering to you.

OPRAH: Yeah.

NORMAN: It's you and the -- that oneapplies to the audience and the universe.