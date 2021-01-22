Skip to main content
Friday, January 22, 2021

A Pair of Western Kentucky Cities Welcome Packaged Alcohol Sales

Credit: WEVV
A Pair of Western Kentucky Cities Welcome Packaged Alcohol Sales
A Pair of Western Kentucky Cities Welcome Packaged Alcohol Sales

Both Greenville and Powderly in Muhlenberg County voted to become "Wet" cities in the November 2020 election.

