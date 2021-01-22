16-Year-Old in Surgery After Evansville Shooting on Virginia Street

A 16-year-old boy named Dominic was shot on E.
Virginia Street in Evansville on Thursday evening and his mother is asking the community for prayers as he enters his second surgery Friday.
I'm tommy mason..... the mother of a 16-year old teen - has set up a go fund me page - after her son was shot in the chest thursday evening evansville.... the mother of the victim states - her son was walking to the store with his grandma - when he was robbed for his phone.... police say - the teen was shot in the chest - outside the virgina street market - in the jim-town neighborhood - by four males who fled the scene.... officers found the four suspects - matching the description - and quickly detained them for questioning.... "i was sitting, watching tv and heard the pops, and i didn't think much of it because you hear them all the time -- i think they're shooting guns off or firecrackers or something, so i just -- i don't worry about it, as long as nothing's coming through the walls of my house.
The go fund me page says - the victim is undergoing a second surgery - to remove his gallbladder and part of his liver.... stay with 44news for updates to this story - both on air and online - at wevv.com....
