16-Year-Old in Surgery After Evansville Shooting on Virginia Street

I'm tommy mason..... the mother of a 16-year old teen - has set up a go fund me page - after her son was shot in the chest thursday evening evansville.... the mother of the victim states - her son was walking to the store with his grandma - when he was robbed for his phone.... police say - the teen was shot in the chest - outside the virgina street market - in the jim-town neighborhood - by four males who fled the scene.... officers found the four suspects - matching the description - and quickly detained them for questioning.... "i was sitting, watching tv and heard the pops, and i didn't think much of it because you hear them all the time -- i think they're shooting guns off or firecrackers or something, so i just -- i don't worry about it, as long as nothing's coming through the walls of my house.

The go fund me page says - the victim is undergoing a second surgery - to remove his gallbladder and part of his liver.... stay with 44news for updates to this story - both on air and online - at wevv.com....