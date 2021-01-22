What would you do with a multi-million dollars?

Mega-Millions prize money is set to increase to nearly a *billion dollars after today's draw.

A multi-million dollars?

Lottery ticket buyers in tippecanoe county are sharing their ideas.

This comes as the mega-millions prize money is set to increase to nearly a (billion dollars after today's draw.

News 18s micah upshaw joins us the studio with more.

Micah?

Today's jackpot could reach 970-million dollars.

This payout would be the second largest in mega-millions history according to cbs news.

But that's not far behind the largest payout of 1.54-billion dollars to one winner back in 2018.

Mega-millions is set to draw a new set of winning numbers at 11 am today.

That because tuesday's draw has not yet had a winner come forward.

This mega-millions amount has been growing since september 2020.

According to cbs, your odds of winning the mega-millions jackpot is one in 302.5- million.

While there's an overwhelming slim chance of winning, people locally have high hopes.

The urge to give back is at the forefront for these potential winners -- especially as our nation continues battling covid-19.

$970-million, that's a lot.

I'm hoping i win so i can help a lot of people out cause there's a lto of people out here that need it.

Somebody's got to win it.

If i win it i'll do something to help society.

The powerball winner was selected yesterday in maryland.

That person is now 731-million dollars richer.

Mega-millions tickets cost two-dollars.

If a winner does not come forward after today's draw, the next drawing will continue on tuesday.

Reporting in studio, micah upshaw.

News 18.

