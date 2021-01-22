ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 106 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Friday, January 22 that 3,560 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Isdh is also reporting an additional 49 deaths.
More than 92-hundred hoosiers have died from covid-19 since the pandemic began.
Locally - new deaths are reported in clinton, howard, tippecanoe and white counties.
Tippecanoe county also has 106 new cases.
Head over to wlfi dot com to see a county by county breakdown of the numbers.
