Fact Check Friday: No proof COVID-19 vaccine contributed to Norway deaths

Questions were raised about the COVID-19 vaccine after more than 30 elderly people died after being inoculated in Norway, according to Politifact.

MORE FACT CHECK FRIDAY COVIDQUESTIONS TODAY... DIDVACCINES KILL MORE THAN 30PEOPLE IN NORWAY?THAT QUESTION STEMMED FROMREPORTS FROM NORWEGIANDOCTORS, FIRST ON JANUARY 15TH- THAT 23 PEOPLE WHO RECEIVEDA DOSE DIED...AND BY THE 18THTHAT JUMPED TO 33.THE REPORTSSAID 48,000 PEOPLE HAD BEENVACCINATED AND THE NORWEGIANGOVERNMENT SAID ALL THE DEATHSWERE OLDER, SOMETIMESTERMINALLY ILL PEOPLE INNURSING HOMES ACCORDING TOPOLITIFACT.DESPITE THAT -FACEBOOK MESSAGES LIKE THISONE SHARING A NYPOST ARTICLEWERE FLAGGED FOR MISLEADINGINFORMATION ABOUT THE VACCINEBEING THE CAUSE OF THOSEDEATH.

JAN MORGAN, WHO ONCERAN FOR GOVERNOR OF ARKANSASSAID I've never taken a flushot and I'm certainly NOTletting anyone inject thisgarbage (sic) in to my body."POLITIFACT REPORTS THE COUNTRYHAS VERY STRINGENT REPORTINGRESPONSIBILITIES WHEN IT COMESTO VACCINE REACTIONS...AND ATA PRESS CONFERENCE...ONJANUARY 18TH, THE LEADER OFTHE INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC HEALTHSAID "it is not a given thatthis represents any excessmortality or that there is acausal connection," (CamillaStoltenberg/NorwegianInstitute of Public Health)NORWAY REPORTS AN AVERAGE OF45 DEATHS PER DAY IN NURSINGHOMES.AS MORE VACCINES ARE MADEAVAILABLE IN THE TRI-STATE...AND THERE áARE STILLQUESTIONS SINCE THE FDA ONLYAPPROVED UNDER AN EMERGENCYUSE AUTHORIZATION...THE BESTADVICE...IF YOU'RECONCERNED...TALK TO YOURDOCTOR.

I'M WORKING TO GETANSWERS FOR YOU OVER THE NEXTCOUPLE OF