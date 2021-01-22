Senate confirms Austin as defense secretary

The U.S. Senate on Friday voted overwhelmingly to confirm retired Army General Lloyd Austin as President Joe Biden's defense secretary, making him the first Black American to serve in the role.
Colette Luke has more.
The U.S. Senate on Friday voted overwhelmingly to confirm retired Army General Lloyd Austin as President Joe Biden's defense secretary, making him the first Black American to serve in the role.
Colette Luke has more.
By Jeff Seldin
The U.S. Senate is due to hold a final confirmation vote early Friday on retired Gen. Lloyd Austin,..
With 93-2 vote, retired General Lloyd Austin becomes the first African American to lead Defense Department