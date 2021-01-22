Skip to main content
Monday, February 1, 2021

Hooked On Science - TP Twister

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
You might use a fan to keep cool on a hot summer day.

Our "Science Guy," Jason Lindsey, uses one to create a toilet paper twister.

You are about to witness a toilet paper twister.

Are you ready for it?

Play close attention.

Take cover!

Okay, maybe not, but there are multiple forces acting on my toilet paper twister.

For number one the air is blowing it outward.

Then there is another force turning my twister into a curved path.

Pretty cool!

For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.

