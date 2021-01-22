Hooked On Science - TP Twister

Our "Science Guy," Jason Lindsey, uses one to create a toilet paper twister.

You might use a fan to keep cool on a hot summer day.

You are about to witness a toilet paper twister.

Are you ready for it?

Play close attention.

Take cover!

Okay, maybe not, but there are multiple forces acting on my toilet paper twister.

For number one the air is blowing it outward.

Then there is another force turning my twister into a curved path.

Pretty cool!

For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.