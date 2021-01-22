Lloyd Austin Confirmed by Senate, Becomes First Black Defense Secretary

Austin is the second of President Joe Biden's cabinet nominees to be confirmed by the Senate.

The retired four-star general's appointment was confirmed by a vote of 93-2.

Senators Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Mike Lee (R-UT) were the only two votes against his nomination.

Austin was also the first Black general assigned to command a division of the U.S. Army during combat.

He acted as commanding general of U.S. forces in Iraq.

Austin's confirmation to President Biden's cabinet required a waiver passed by the House of Representatives ... ... that allows him to serve in the role despite having been retired from military service for less than seven years.

The top Republican member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Jim Inhofe, stated he could not "think of a better person to take the helm than General Austin."