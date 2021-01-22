Kareem Hunt 'extremely embarrassed' by video, apologizes for actions

Hunt was released by the Chiefs Friday after video made public

You requested this interview.

Yourequested this opportunity to talk oneon one with us.

Why?Honestly, I just want to let the worldknow how sorry I am for my actions.

And,you know, it's been a tough time for me,andI'm extremely embarrassed because ofthat video.

I'm I'm definitely not thattype of person.

And, uh, my motherraised me, right.

I was raised by mymom and my grandma, and, uh, it wasjust us.

And they've always taught mewell, and I know right from wrong, AndI'm always a person who want to see andmake everybody happy.

Honestly, it justYeah,it was just a long night, and to beexact, it don't really matter whathappened.

I was in the wrong.

I couldhave, you know, took responsibility and,you know, made the right decision toe,you know, find a way, toe de escalatethe whole situation.

It was definitelysome things that were said and did thatI did not like.

And that's not theexcuse is not I'm that person in thatvideo did not deserve that.

I didn'tmean toe hurt anybody or anything likethat is really tough.

It's toughbecause, like, I feel like I let a lotof people down and I just really wanna,you know, apologize everybody.

TheChiefs Organization, uh, my family andclose friends who, honestly, I nevermet the girl before.

Besides that onetime I met at one time, and it was justkind of like a I was my first two daysliving at this new place at the nine inCleveland and kind of just had somefriends over what it was.

Thisdisagreement and honestly, I wanted herjust to leave.

Butthere's no excuse for for me to actthat way or to even, you know, putmyself in that position.

I reallytaking actions to learn from this anddo everything possible toe, you know,become a better man.

The chief say thatyou were not truthful with them whenyou told them back in February aboutwhat happened, were you the chiefs ofright And I didn't tell them everything.And you know, I don't no blame them foranything.

And my actions caused this,and I really wish I could, you know,just apologize to them and let themknow there's no hard feelings betweenme and the chiefs.

And, you know, Ilove the program.

Love the people there.AndI just want to, you know, take thistime and better myself and no, not letanything like this ever happened again.What didn't you tell the chiefs backthen?

I just didn't tell him the video,The video part that came out didn't sayanything really about too much of that.And when I saw the video, it was likemy first time seeing it was I reallydidn't.

I realized what I did once Isaw the video and it was really toughto watch, and I know I'm not that typeof person.