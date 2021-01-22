Stranger pays for dozens of layaway items

A man is spreading Christmas cheer in the Northeast Kingdom."He actually gave them a Christmas," said Liz Peart, whose nearly $500 worth of items were paid for.She's been facing a dilemma recently."It was coming down to whether I could make the car payment, the rent payment or buy Christmas presents, so I chose to pay my bills and I didn't know if we were going to have enough money to pick up the layaway," she said.