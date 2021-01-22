Artist makes 3D portrait of 'Netaji' to pay tribute on his 125th birth anniversary
An artist from Chandigarh created 3D portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to pay tribute on his 125th birth anniversary.

The portrait is made from waste materials.

The butterflies used in the portrait symbolises freedom.