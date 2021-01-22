PKG: Crosswalks and signage Winchester

Next week.

People in winchester say they're frustrated with the state over crosswalk signs.

They've been trying to add them for a year....after a man was hit crossing the road...nearly killing him....but they say the state's been slow to act.

Abc 36's monica harkins shows us what the community is trying to do to demand change.

### "engine sounds" this is just on of the crosswalks that has people feeling like they have to play frogger to safely get across...in downtown winchester.

"hillary: my dad will never be the same."

Hillary tabor says her dad bob tabor...was in the i- c-u for 6 weeks after a car hit him while he was crossing this road..nearly a year ago.

A warning the photos you're going to see of his injuries may be hard to look at... "hillary: he broke his pelvis...he had seven facial fractures...three brain bleeds... and the list goes on...tabor saying she wants people to know what happened to her father.

Hillary: "a lot of people consider it to be a miracle."

Friday...a group of business owners organized a demonstration to slow traffic...holding signs and making cars stop for them.

Even while i was out filming...we saw the struggle to cross the street play out... cars weren't stopping for this man..until a demonstrator escorted him across the street.

Chad walker:"and it's just dangerous.

It's unnecessarily so...this is an issue that we can resolve in two to three days and it'd be fixed forever."

Walker is a friend of tabor's and business owner who says he's been trying to get high visibility signs put in...even offering to pay for it himself....but says he's run into clerical issues with the city and state.

Meanwhile...the state transportation cabinet says it is working on it...and hopes to have work starting to fix things downtown in the next few months.... it's now asking for patience.

Still tabor's family says they don't wish what happened on anyone... "hillary: we didn't have a clue what his future was going to be, if he was going to have one."

In winchester, monica harkins, abc