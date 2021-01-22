Capitol Police Investigating After Maryland Rep. Andy Harris Allegedly Tried To Bring Gun Onto House Floor

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating after Maryland Rep.
Andy Harris was found with a gun at the new security checkpoint outside the House chamber Thursday.
U.S. Capitol Police are investigating after Maryland Rep.
Andy Harris was found with a gun at the new security checkpoint outside the House chamber Thursday.
U.S. Capitol Police are investigating after Maryland Rep. Andy Harris was found with a gun at the new security checkpoint outside..
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tells CNN’s Chris Cuomo that she thinks “a very considerable amount, a lot of members”..