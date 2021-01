3 AFSCME members died of COVID-19

STATE, COUNTY AND MUNICIPALEMPLOYEES UNION MEMBERS HAVEDIED...BRINGING THE NUMBER OFDEAD ESSENTIAL EMPLOYEES TO 9.THE UNION SAYS THERE ARE ALSOWELL OVER 3- THOUSAND COVIDPOSITIVE MEMBERS.

THE MEMBERSTHAT PASSED WERE ACORRECTIONAL MAINTENANCEOFFICER IN BALTIMORE CITY...ACORRECTIONAL OFFICER INHAGERSTOWN...AND A FACILITIESEMPLOYEE AT THE UNIVERSITY OFMARYLAND COLLEGE PARK.

WEREACHED OUT TO THE GOVERNOR'SOFFICE FOR A STATEMENT...THEYRESPONDED SAYING THIS... "WEMOURN THEIR LOSS ON BEHALF OFTHE PEOPLE OF MARYLAND....ANDWE PRAY FOR THEIR FAMILIE