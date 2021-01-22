See Sullivan County's new K9 Ace in action

That is their new K9 Ace.

Today news 10 is getting an exclusive look at a new k-9 in action.

He's about nine months old... while he may just be a puppy, the belgian malinois is ready for work.

The sheriff's office has been in need of a k-9 handler for several years... when deputy justin copeland volunteered to fill that role..

The county supported his decesion.

"the community came together amazingly, we got so many donations from so many different businesses.

Everybody here was very generous.

We had no problems getting the donations that we needed to buy ace and get all of his training and safety equipment" sheriff cottom says ace will be done