Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, January 22, 2021

See Sullivan County's new K9 Ace in action

Credit: WTHI
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
See Sullivan County's new K9 Ace in action
See Sullivan County's new K9 Ace in action

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind.

(WTHI) - On Thursday, we introduced you to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office's new addition.

That is their new K9 Ace.

Today news 10 is getting an exclusive look at a new k-9 in action.

Yesterday we introduced you to the sullivan county sheriff's office newest addition... ace.

He's about nine months old... while he may just be a puppy, the belgian malinois is ready for work.

The sheriff's office has been in need of a k-9 handler for several years... when deputy justin copeland volunteered to fill that role..

The county supported his decesion.

"the community came together amazingly, we got so many donations from so many different businesses.

Everybody here was very generous.

We had no problems getting the donations that we needed to buy ace and get all of his training and safety equipment" sheriff cottom says ace will be done

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage