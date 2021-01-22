Huntsville Hospital marks first week of coronavirus vaccine clinic

Filling in for dan shaffer.

And i'm najahe sherman.

Our coverage begins with one of the few large-scale vaccination sites in all of north alabama.

Huntsville hospitals vaccine clinic is finishing up its first week of giving the covid-19 vaccine to people in phase 1-b.

Hospital workers here are wrapping up a monumental week for huntsville hospital.

Complete its first week of administering the covid-19 vaccine...check!

Give 500 vaccines in one day...check!

Starting next week huntsville hospitals vaccine clinic will be giving about 500 covid- 19 shots seven days a week!

The hospital system is only administering the shots to first responders and people 75 years and older with an appointment.