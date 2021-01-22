Huntsville Hospital marks first week of coronavirus vaccine clinic

Huntsville Hospital Vaccination Efforts
As more doses of the COVID vaccine are being distributed across North Alabama, Huntsville Hospital is preparing to rapidly up the..
Hospital workers here are wrapping up a monumental week for huntsville hospital.
Complete its first week of administering the covid-19 vaccine...check!
Give 500 vaccines in one day...check!
Starting next week huntsville hospitals vaccine clinic will be giving about 500 covid- 19 shots seven days a week!
The hospital system is only administering the shots to first responders and people 75 years and older with an appointment.
