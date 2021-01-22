Skip to main content
Huntsville Hospital marks first week of coronavirus vaccine clinic

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Huntsville Hospital marks first week of coronavirus vaccine clinic

Filling in for dan shaffer.

And i'm najahe sherman.

Our coverage begins with one of the few large-scale vaccination sites in all of north alabama.

Huntsville hospitals vaccine clinic is finishing up its first week of giving the covid-19 vaccine to people in phase 1-b.

Waay 31's grace campbell joins us live outside the jaycee community building where the hospital is giving the vaccine.

Grace?

Hospital workers here are wrapping up a monumental week for huntsville hospital.

Complete its first week of administering the covid-19 vaccine...check!

Give 500 vaccines in one day...check!

Starting next week huntsville hospitals vaccine clinic will be giving about 500 covid- 19 shots seven days a week!

The hospital system is only administering the shots to first responders and people 75 years and older with an appointment.

