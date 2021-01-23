B.C.Researchers Uncover Proof Of Giant Predatory Sand Worm

If this little guy gives you the heebie-jeebies then you’re likely not going to like this discovery.Eight Simon Fraser University researchers uncovered trace fossils of a predatory sand worm out in Taiwan.

The worm spanned up to 2 meters in length with a 2 -3 cm diameter based on their estimates.

Basically, imagine a loonie-thick garden hose with teeth as long as you’re supposed to socially distance.

Modern-day variants of the worm bury their soft bodies below grounds level and snatch prey using their jaws.If that image terrifies you, then it’ll come as a comfort that this predator is long dead but likely roamed the ocean floor 20 million years ago, according to the paper published in Scientific Reports.

SFU researchers pieced this all together using trace fossils of the animal’s burrow.

Lead author Yu-Yen Pan and her team’s trace fossil is the first known produced by a sub-surface ambush predator.