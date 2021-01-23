Lawrence County clinic receives award

Local hospital has been honored with a national award.

Lawrence county memorial hospital received a "lily-pad award".

The award was for the hospital's rural health clinic.

The lilypad recognizes rural health clinics across the country.

They're given out to clinics that are over-performing for their area.

The hospital is honored to get this award.

"'we've had to put a lot of extra time and effort into the things we do.

And to receive an award like this is just a big morale booster.

It shows that you are doing something correct."

Lawrence county was one of five clinics in the midwest to receive the