Lawrence County clinic receives award
Credit: WTHIDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Lawrence County clinic receives award
Local hospital has been honored with a national award.
Lawrence county memorial hospital received a "lily-pad award".
The award was for the hospital's rural health clinic.
The lilypad recognizes rural health clinics across the country.
They're given out to clinics that are over-performing for their area.
The hospital is honored to get this award.
"'we've had to put a lot of extra time and effort into the things we do.
And to receive an award like this is just a big morale booster.
It shows that you are doing something correct."
Lawrence county was one of five clinics in the midwest to receive the