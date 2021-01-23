New Rochester city administrator Zelms is on the job

Rochester's new city administrator is officially on the job.

Alison zelms is now tasked with providing strategic leadership for city operations... and carrying out the policies of the mayor and city council.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon caught up with zelms this afternoon and joins us live.

Anthony?

Well george... there has been a lot of anticipation by city leaders for zelms' arrival here at city hall.

When i spoke with her today she told me she is just as excited to be here... and ready to start taking advantage of the opportunities ahead for rochester.

Zelms says the city is full of top notch professionals..

And with the sheer size of the organization... she believes it needs someone who is actively involved in managing it and making connections between departments.

It'll be a task zelms takes on with a significantly smaller city budget this year due in part to the pandemic.

Zelms says she sees working with a reduced budget as not only a challenge... but an opportunity to keep rochester growing by being more efficient and strategic with spending.

So it really puts a lot of pressure on an opportunity to be better collaborators , to know where we are going to be the do?

"*ers and the leaders, and where we're going to be the influencers and the supporters."

And zelms won't be the only new, important face at city hall for much longer.

She says rochester will be announcing its choice for its first

ever director of diversity equity and inclusion very soon... and is excited to integrate their work throughout the organization.

Live in rochester... anthony monzon... thank you anthony.

Zelms also tells kimt she looks forward to helping the city perform as a high

functioning team...