The Skate Club meets in Rochester

"* yes, the skate club is a group on facebook that meets here every sunday at two p.m.

And everyone is welcome!

There's also hockey rinks if people would prefer a game of hockey over ice skating.

Rosei skipper says her friend maggie was bugging her to go ice skating because they both had extra time with the pandemic ... and they decided to share the fun time with everyone in rochester.

One of rosei's friends has brought hot chocolate and coffee.

Rosei's friend maggie is a professional ice skate teacher and will give lessons if you'd like to freshen up your skills!

She just asks for a ten dollar donation for the lessons.

Rosei says it reminded her of her childhood and we both just got to thinking this would be such a fun way to get together outside.

It's safe.

Easy to do.

Socially distant.

Masks are great anyway because it's freezing.

We just started inviting our friends and then we started a facebook group.

Now there's a lot of people we don't know coming, which is also awesome.

Rosei hopes everyone introduces themselves.

She says the group has been averaging about twenty to thirty people each sunday so far.

The skate club hopes to continue this tradition every year ... even without the pandemic.

