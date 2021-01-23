High-risk sports can resume Feb. 1 if county health departments approve

1, according to guidance issued by the New York State Department of Health, Friday.

Jason - you can almost hear the dribble of the basketball - the skates carving into theice department of health released new guidance today stating that high- risk high school sports (may( begin on february first.

The newest guidance says that on the first - participants may begin to take part in individual or distanced group training - and in competitions including games and tournaments.

However - the ability to proceed with high-risk sports is up to local health authorities - such as county health departments.

The state suggested local authorities consider factors such as area coronavirus transmission or positivity rates - the presence of a more contagious variant of the virus in the area - and the ability to monitor and enforce compliance for health and safety procedures.

High-risk sports this applies to in the winter are basketball - ice hockey - wrestling and volleyball.

Lower-risk sports such as bowling or swimming and diving - were cleared to begin on november 30th but have largely begun to phase back in in our area in the last week or so.

Here's a look at the seven-day average for positivity rates by county locally.

We've reached out to herkimer and oneida county officials to discuss our outlook here.

Oneida county said since they just found out - they haven't had time to evaluate the possibility of returning to play just yet.

Herkimer county said their primary focus is on distributing vaccines - with initial concerns about non- vaccinated student- athletes transmitting the virus in competition.

We will remain in contact with officials for the latest as we move forward.

It's important to note as well that this applies to all high-risk sports not just winter - meaning that with permission from local authorities - this would allow the return for sports like football in march - and all spring sports - to be played.

