Bernie Sanders Turns Inauguration Meme Into a Sweatshirt for Charity

A photo was taken of Sanders sitting cross-legged in a chair, bundled up and wearing mittens.

The image of him quickly went viral and took off as a meme.

The Sanders campaign decided to capitalize on the joke with the "Chairman Sanders Crewneck.".

The sweatshirt is $45 and already in high demand.

Due to overwhelming demand for this item, it may be a few weeks until you receive your sweatshirt, Via berniesanders.com.

All proceeds will go to Meals on Wheels Vermont