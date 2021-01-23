Bernie Sanders Turns Inauguration Meme Into a Sweatshirt for Charity.
During President Biden's inauguration, .
A photo was taken of Sanders sitting cross-legged in a chair, bundled up and wearing mittens.
The image of him quickly went viral and took off as a meme.
The Sanders campaign decided to capitalize on the joke with the "Chairman Sanders Crewneck.".
The sweatshirt is $45 and already in high demand.
Due to overwhelming demand for this item, it may be a few weeks until you receive your sweatshirt, Via berniesanders.com.
All proceeds will go to Meals on Wheels Vermont