Kyle Wright remembers Hank Aaron

Hank aaron is idolized in alabama and in all of braves county.

His legacy will forever be what he did for the game of baseball being one of the first african americans to play the game... oh then he went on to hold the home run record for nearly four decades.

Aaron died in his sleep peacefully at 86 years old.

He'll be remembered for those 755 home runs and his twenty two hundred rbis... still an m-l-b record.

But to those who know him he'll be remembered for how he treated people.

Kyle wright for sure won't forget the first time he met aaron.

Wright grew up in huntsville as a braves fan!

Now the buckhorn grad plays for atlanta.

Talk about completing a childhood dream.

Here's kyle as a kid.

Wearing the famous number 44 on a braves jersey during his little league days.

Wright calls hank aaron his super hero!

When the two met for the first time during spring training, aaron surpassed even super hero status in wright's eyes!

I know for me the first time i met him, i was star struck and i don't get star struck, me being a braves fan growin up, now playing for him, getting a chance to meet aaron was the coolest thing for me., and then from that point on, every time i spoke to him, the fact that he remembers your name, all these little details, i think are just so cool.

Wright says it still blows his mind how humble aaron was every time they talked.

Even with all the accoldades and fame, aaron never walked by wright without