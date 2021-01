COVID-19: Visitors' footfall increases at Assam's State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden

The tourism industry in Assam is on a rebound after a dull patch during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of tourists increased at Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden after the state government exempt some relaxations under COVID-19 guidelines.

With this relaxation, visitors' footfall has increased and tourism industry is recovering from COVID impact.