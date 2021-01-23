Watch: Preview of tableaux participating in Republic Day parade

Republic Day is round the corner and the nation is gearing up to display its military might, rich culture at the annual parade on Rajpath.

However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Republic Day celebrations will be different from previous years.

The number of participants will be lesser.

This year, Rafale Jets of Indian Air Force will participate in the parade.

Ladakh is all set to make its debut on Rajpath with a beautiful tableau depicting the iconic Thikse Monastery and its cultural heritage.

Uttar Pradesh's tableau will showcase Ayodhya's cultural heritage and a model of Ram Temple being built in the city.

Where the sacrifice of ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, will be depicted on Punjab's tableau, redevelopment work of Chandni Chowk will be displayed on the tableau of the national capital.

17 states and UTs tableaux will be displayed this year on January 26.