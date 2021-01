Pantone's Color of the Year 2021

It's that time of year again, when the Pantone color experts announce their pick for Color of the Year.

This year not one, but two colors were chosen making this the second time since 2016.

PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray + PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating (a vibrant yellow) come together in beautiful contrast and exude 'strength and optimism.'