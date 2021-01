Some GOP lawmakers are defying Capitol security measures

US Capitol Police are investigating an incident in which Rep.

Andy Harris (R-MD) was stopped from bringing a concealed gun onto the House floor, sources told CNN, the first time a member of Congress has been discovered with a firearm by the metal detectors now set up outside the legislative chamber.

CNN’s Sunlen Serfaty reports the decision to require members of Congress to walk through metal detectors has further inflamed tensions on Capitol Hill.