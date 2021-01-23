Visitors still not allowed inside Shasta County skilled nursing facility

But even though these facilities are getting vaccinated, visitors are still not permitted inside.

Senior care centers in our area are getting access to the vaccine.

### skilled nursing facilities in shasta county are getting the covid 19 vaccination..

But visitations are still not allowed.

Action news now reporter ana torrea checked in with a facility in anderson..

She's live in shasta county.

What did they tell you ana?

Most of the staff and residents at oak river rehab were vaccinated but visitors are still not allowed.

Oak river still has signs posted out front letting visitors know they can't come in but window visits are still allowed.

They've even set up this communication area at the front.

Oak river rehab says getting people vaccinated is the first step to allowing inside visits again.

The more patients that get vaccinated, the more employees, and family members that get vaccinated, obviously this will put us in the direction to be able to allow that.

We're still allowing window visits, facetime, and skype visits.

But until the county allows us to allow people back in, we're kind of on hold.

Oak river rehab says it's following both county and state guidelines and doesn't know when people visit in person inside.

Oak river rehab received their first dose of the pfizer covid-19 vaccine earlier this month.

They'll be getting their second dose next week.

Reporting live in shasta county, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can