Demand booming for guns and tactical gear in Lafayette

And stores in Lafayette are having trouble keeping pace.

This comes after the 2020 presidential election and this week's inauguration.

Business.

News 18's joe paul reports they're having trouble keeping pace with the exploding demand for guns and other gear.

Emergency response gear sells guns, holsters, body armor and other tactical equipment.

And their supplies have been flying off the shelves faster than they can keep them stocked.

"everyone is kind of not sure of what's going to happen in the world, not sure what's going to happen in our community."

Business is booming at emergency response gear over the past year and particularly the past few weeks.

"it's flying out the door.

We get it in, a lot of times they don't even get it out on the shelves, and it's gone already."

Why?

Staff member joy rhode says the pandemic, the recent presidential transition and fears about gun control.

"there's a lot of people that are really afraid that there will be a possibility of losing their rights to bear arms."

Applied ballistics president aaron lorton says the gun industry is driven by politics.

"just because you have essentially two different perspectives on it: one is regulate guns to reduce violence one is deregulate guns to reduce violence, and so you tend to see a spike in sales any time political futures are uncertain."

Chad ramsey, store manager of ramzs emporium, says civil unrest, holiday gift- buying and tax season are also factors.

"it just seems like the perfect storm for people to want to purchase firearms and ammunition."

It's not just a trend in tippecanoe county.

Federal firearm background checks in indiana have spiked over the past five months.

And background checks nationwide last year were higher than ever before.

Combined with shortages from covid-19 lockdowns, stores can't seem to keep up.

"people say well can you just order it, well we'd love to but we can't because it's not there."

There's no evidence president joe biden wants to eliminate the second amendment.

But he does advocate tighter gun control policies than the previous administration.

That's according to his campaign website.

Reporting in lafayette, joe paul, news 18.