Meltdown Documentary movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: For 30 years, Lynn Davis has photographed the magnificent icebergs of Greenland.

Davis returned recently with climate change expert Tony Leiserowitz, where they take in the meltdown, and explore the implications for the planet.

Director Frederic Golding Genre Documentary Run Time 1 hour 7 minutes